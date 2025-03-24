UP: Body of woman found hanging from tree in Ballia

Ballia (UP), Mar 24 (PTI) The body of a 20-year-old woman was found hanging from a tree near a village here, with the police launching an investigation into the matter, officials said Monday.

The body was found in Sarayan Gulab Rai village under the Nagara police station area on Sunday, triggering concerns of foul play.

Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh said an FIR was registered late Sunday night based on a complaint by the woman's father.

The case has been filed under sections of the BNS related to murder and destruction of evidence, he said.

Citing the FIR, Singh said the father suspects his daughter was killed due to a land dispute.

The police said they are investigating the matter and working to arrest the accused. PTI COR KIS DV DV