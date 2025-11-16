UP: Body of youth found near railway track; murder suspected

Pratapgarh (UP), Nov 16 (PTI) A 26-year-old man was found dead in the bushes along a railway track near the Vishwanathganj railway station on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Injury marks were found on the body, raising suspicion of murder among locals, Station House Officer (SHO), Delhupur, Radhe Babu said.

The deceased was identified as Chandraprakash alias Golu, a resident of Raghuwapur in Pratapgarh district, the SHO said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, and the victim's family has been informed, police said.

Further action will be taken based on the autopsy report, the SHO said, adding that investigations are underway.