UP: Body parts of missing 8-year-old boy found, police suspect murder

Shahjahanpur (UP), Apr 6 (PTI) Body parts suspected to be of an 8-year-old boy who was kidnapped 15 days ago were recovered from an agricultural plot in this district on Sunday, police said.

The boy, a resident of Narayan Nagla village under Paraur police station limits, went missing about two weeks ago, following which his family lodged a case of abduction against some unidentified people, Superintendent of Police (SP), Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI.

"Eight days ago, the missing boy's shirt was found in a field. I visited the site and formed a special team to probe the matter," he said.

On Sunday morning, some mutilated body parts, along with a pair of pants believed to belong to Ritik, were found in a nearby wheat field, the SP said.

"Based on the clothes and circumstances, we suspect the remains are of the boy. A DNA test will be conducted to confirm the identity," he added.

Police have taken possession of the remains and sent them for medical examination. Police said a probe into the matter was underway.