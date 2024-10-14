UP: Boy, 16, held on charge of abduction dies in police custody; probe ordered

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 14 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy held for allegedly abducting a girl died in police custody, police on Monday said.

The boy had reportedly fled with a girl from Bijnor after which her family lodged a complaint of abduction at Suohara Police Station on Sunday, a local said.

Bijnor Superintendent of Police Abhishek said that a police team traced the couple in Ambala Sunday night.

On the way to Bijnor, Sub-inspector Sunil Kumar kept them illegally at his house in Shamli, where the boy died, he said.

Police were investigating the death and boy's body had been sent for postmortem in Shamli, Circle Officer Shyam Singh told PTI.

Though nothing is conclusive yet, police suspect the boy killed himself.