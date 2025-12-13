UP: Boy booked under POCSO for blackmailing 16-year-old girl with her intimate pictures

Aligarh (UP), Dec 13 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly blackmailing a girl by threatening to upload her intimate pictures on social media, police said.

The case was registered after the girl’s family complained about the boy, alleging that the boy befriended her by falsely introducing himself as Himanshu while attending tuition classes with her.

Her father also alleged that the boy developed a close relationship with his 16-year-old daughter and later tried to persuade her to marry him through a ‘nikaah’. But when she refused, the accused began threatening her, the complainant told police.

The boy has been booked under sections 77 (Voyeurism) and 318 (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police said on Saturday.

The matter is being investigated, police said. PTI COR NAV SMV SMV OZ OZ