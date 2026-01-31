UP: Boy on bicycle run over by tractor-trolley in Ballia

Ballia (UP), Jan 31 (PTI) A 13-year-old boy was killed after being hit by a tractor-trolley in Dokati area of Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

Mithilesh Kumar (13), a resident of Suremanpur Lachhu Tola village, was on his bicycle around 5 pm when the tractor-trolley knocked him down, killing him on the spot Friday evening.

Bairia Circle Officer Mohammad Fahim Qureshi said police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident and sent the body for post-mortem.

He added that a case has been registered against an unidentified driver on the complaint of the deceased's uncle, Shiv Kumar Paswan. Further legal action is being taken in the matter, police said. PTI COR CDN SKY SKY