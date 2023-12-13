UP: Boy tinkering with abandoned army bomb killed in explosion

Saharanpur (UP), Dec 13 (PTI) A 12-year-old boy was killed on Wednesday when an abandoned army bomb lying in the firing range near Shahpur Gada village went off, police said.

Advertisment

Hanif, who lived near the the army firing range, had gone to the forest to graze his buffalo where he found a missing army bomb and picked it, SP Dehat Sagar Jain told PTI.

The bomb exploded when he tried to take out the brass and started hitting the bomb with a heavy object, the SP said.

The boy, as well as the buffalo with him, were killed on the spot, the SP said.

Hanif's body has been sent for a post mortem examination, he said. PTI COR SAB VN VN