UP: Brick kiln owner succumbs to bullet injuries days after attack

Pratapgarh (UP), Aug 9 (PTI) A brick kiln owner, who was injured after being shot by unknown assailants here a few days ago, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Prayagraj on Friday, police said.

Monu Singh, a 35-year-old resident of Parvatpur village in the Jethwara police station area, owned Sachin Bricks Field in Ramganj village, said Additional Superintendent of Police (West) Sanjay Rai.

On the night of August 4-5, he was sitting in the veranda of a room at the kiln when unknown assailants approached on foot and fired at him before fleeing the scene, Rai said.

Upon hearing the gunfire, the locals arrived and informed the police. The severely injured Monu Singh was initially taken to a medical college for treatment, where the doctors provided first aid before referring him to Prayagraj's SRN Hospital, the officer said.

"Unfortunately, he passed away during treatment today," Rai said.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the law and are actively searching for the perpetrators. The post-mortem is being conducted in Prayagraj, he added. PTI COR KIS AS AS