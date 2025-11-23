UP: Brick kiln workers say large ice chunk 'falls from sky'; no one injured

Budaun(UP), Nov 23 (PTI) A large ice chunk reportedly fell from the sky near a brick kiln in the Bilsi area here on Sunday, narrowly missing labourers working at the site, an official said.

Bilsi Sub-Divisional Magistrate Prempal Singh said that no one was injured in the incident which occurred around 9.30 am and an inquiry is underway to determine the source of the ice.

According to eyewitness Somendra Yadav, the ice chunk looked "as big as a large stone" and shattered on impact. "Workers and their families were present nearby. Thankfully, no one was injured," he said.

Another labourer, Veer Singh, said they were stacking bricks when the block of ice came crashing down. "It must have weighed around 50 kg. Had it fallen even slightly closer, someone could have been seriously hurt," he added.

The brick kiln owner and labourers immediately informed local authorities.

"We received information that a large ice chunk has fallen at the brick kiln in Deennagar Sheikhpur village. No injuries have been reported. An inquiry is underway to determine the source of the ice," the SDM said.

He added that a police team was sent to inspect the site. PTI COR CDN SHS SHS