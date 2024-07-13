UP bride calls off wedding after guests argue over sitting in front of cooler

Ballia (UP), Jul 13 (PTI) A wedding was called off, and four people, including the groom, were arrested after an argument broke out over sitting in front of a desert cooler here, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday in a village, they said.

According to police, an argument broke out between the attendees of the wedding over the seating arrangement in front of a desert cooler during the function.

Questioning the behaviour of the groom's relatives, the bride refused to marry the groom, SHO Pankaj Jaiswal said.

A case was registered under section 126 (wrongful restraint) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, IJaiswal said.

The groom, Hukum Chand Jaiswal, his relative Pankaj, the bride's father, Nand Ji Gupta and her brother Rajesh Gupta were arrested in the case.