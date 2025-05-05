UP: Bride-to-be dies of cardiac arrest day before wedding in Budaun

Budaun (UP), May 5 (PTI) A 22-year-old bride-to-be died of cardiac arrest a day before her wedding here, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Noorpur Pinauni village under Islamnagar police station limits.

According to the family, the woman, Diksha, was dancing with her sisters and relatives during the 'Haldi' ceremony on Sunday night when she suddenly began to feel unwell.

She went to the bathroom, where she allegedly collapsed and died of cardiac arrest, her family said.

Her father, Dinesh Pal Singh, said that after she hadn't come out for a long time, family members knocked on the door but received no response. They broke it open to find her lying unconscious. She was declared dead on the spot.

According to police, Diksha was scheduled to be married on Monday to Saurabh, a resident of Shivpuri village in Moradabad district, who works in a local factory.

The groom's procession was to arrive from Moradabad the same day. Wedding preparations had been underway for several days, and many relatives had gathered at the house.

Station House Officer of Islamnagar, Vishal Pratap Singh said that the family refused to file a complaint and refused a postmortem.