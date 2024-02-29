UP: Bride's cousin arrested for celebratory firing in wedding function after 'baraati' injured

Noida, Feb 29 (PTI) A 19-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly injuring a person in celebratory firing during a wedding in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, police said.

One of the bullets grazed the forehead of the victim who is undergoing treatment in a private hospital, they said.

The accused, Danish, is a cousin of the bride while the victim, Zishan (20), had come from the groom's side. "On Wednesday, the Rabupura police station was informed about the incident and a police team rushed to the site and the injured man, the son of a lawyer, was taken to the hospital for treatment," the police spokesperson said.

"Later an FIR was lodged in the case over a complaint by the victim's family and the accused, who fled the scene, was arrested within six hours with the help of electronic surveillance and manual intelligence," the spokesperson said.

An FIR has been lodged under the Indian Penal Code sections 336 (negligent act endangering human life) and 308 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) against the accused and he will produced in a local court for further proceedings, the police added.

Celebratory firing, which has often resulted in mishaps and sometimes even deaths, is prohibited in Uttar Pradesh. PTI KIS HIG HIG SKY SKY