UP Brij Teerth body to start a ropeway each in Vrindavan, Barsana

Mathura (UP), Jun 17 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad has initiated a ropeway project each in Barsana and Vrindavan, with the trial run of the former slated to start from Tuesday, he said.

"The ropeway projects will not only provide thrilling experiences (to the tourists), but would also overcome the problem of traffic congestion," Chief Executive Officer of UP Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad SB Singh said.

"Till now, domestic and international tourists in Barsana had to walk through the hazardous over 180 old-style steep stairs to reach the Ladli temple. But with the introduction of the ropeway facility, tourists, especially the senior citizens, will get an opportunity to pray to their deities in comfort," he said.

The Rs 15.87 crore-Barsana ropeway project consists of 12 trolleys, each with a capacity to move over 500 people in one hour.

To avoid any untoward incident, rescue teams will remain on standby during the operation of trollies, the officials said.

On the other hand, the work on feasibility report on the 7.9 km-long Vrindavan ropeway project is on. This ropeway will take visitors from Vaishno Devi temple to Darul parking within 32 minutes.

The project will cover eight stations, including Bankey Bihari temple, ISKCON Prem Mandir, Chandroday Mandir, and Vaishno Devi temple.

The ropeway will have the capacity to cater to 2,000 people and will be mounted at the height of 25 feet, the official said.