UP: Brother of govt officer stabbed to death in Hardoi village; family alleges conspiracy

Hardoi (UP), Feb 15 (PTI) The brother of a deputy commissioner of the industries department was allegedly attacked and killed with a sharp weapon in a village under Pali police station limits here, police said on Sunday.

According to police, Vijay Pratap (35), the younger brother of Deputy Commissioner Ravendra Kumar, posted in Mathura, was allegedly attacked by unknown persons in Mudramau village on Saturday, and sustained grievous injuries.

The family has accused the villagers of murder and conspiracy.

According to the deceased's mother, Gomti Devi, she found Vijay lying in a pool of blood in their courtyard in the morning. He had a severe wound on the right side of his abdomen.

Hearing the noise, villagers and family members gathered. The family rushed Vijay to the primary health centre in Pali, and later referred to the district hospital in a critical condition, where doctors declared him dead.

The family claimed the murder was a fallout of a dispute regarding a gas agency, and was being planned for several months.

They said the deceased's father too had been earlier hacked with a sickle when he had gone to the fields, and later succumbed to the injuries at the district hospital.

Additional Superintendent of Police Martand Prakash Singh said a case is being registered based on the complaint, and necessary legal action is being taken.