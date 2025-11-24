UP: Brother, uncle kill teenager for 'love marriage' in Ballia

Ballia (UP), Nov 24 (PTI) A teenage girl was allegedly strangled, her throat slit and was thrown under a moving train here by her brother and uncle for marrying against the family's wishes, a police official said on Monday.

The 17-year-old, who was staying with her in-laws, was allegedly murdered on November 16 over her "love marriage" in September this year, they said, adding that her brother has been arrested.

According to police, the body of an unidentified girl was found near the Bakulha railway track in the Bairia police station area in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday morning.

Circle Officer (Bairia) Mohammad Faheem Quraishi on Monday said she was identified as Preeti (17) from Tola Fateh Rai village.

Preeti got married to Abhishek Yadav, who is around 20 years of age, on September 30. After this, Preeti started living with her husband at her in-laws' house, he said.

On the night of November 16, Preeti's family allegedly asked her to meet them at her maternal home. Her uncle Ashok Yadav and brother Arya Kumar Yadav alias Pintu allegedly took her to a school in their village and strangled her.

After this, they allegedly took Preeti's body to a deserted place near the railway line, slit her throat with a knife there and threw the body in front of a moving train, the officer said.

The CO said the police have arrested the girl's brother Arya Kumar Yadav near the old railway crossing on Monday along with the knife used in the crime. Efforts are on to arrest the uncle, police said. PTI COR NAV SKY SKY