UP: BSc student shot in Gorakhpur, one detained

Gorakhpur (UP), Sep 23 (PTI) A 25-year-old Bachelor of Science (BSc) student was shot at in Pathra Badgo village, leaving him critically injured, police said on Tuesday.

The victim, identified as Aman Maurya, was allegedly chased by the attackers on Monday before they opened fire. He collapsed on the spot and was rushed to the BRD Medical College, where his condition remains serious, officials said.

Police said a preliminary probe indicates that the attack is linked to a dispute between Aman and his neighbour two days earlier.

The student's father, Manoj Maurya, a farmer, alleged that their neighbour was behind the firing.

"I was in Nautanwa to inspect my fields when the attack happened. I rushed back immediately after being informed," he said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Abhinav Tyagi, who visited the spot with local officials, said the incident appears to be linked to a previous altercation. "We are examining CCTV footage from the area and waiting for the victim to regain consciousness so that his statement can be recorded," he stated.

Circle Officer (Cantonment) Yogendra Singh confirmed that the matter is being probed and one person has been taken into custody.