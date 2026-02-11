UP Budget historic, dedicated to people's aspirations: State BJP chief

Lucknow, Feb 11 (PTI) The BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit chief Pankaj Chaudhary on Wednesday welcomed the "historic" budget presented by the state government, saying it was dedicated to the aspirations of the people and aimed at public welfare, good governance, and prosperity.

Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna on Wednesday presented a Rs 9.13 lakh crore Budget for the financial year 2026-27 in the state Assembly, marking an increase of about 12.2 per cent over the previous year's outlay. Provisions have been made for a host of new initiatives across sectors, with an outlay of over Rs 43,565 crore.

Reacting to the Budget, Chaudhary, who is also the Union minister of state for finance, said, "This budget is the result of the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the commitment of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who are continuously working towards making Uttar Pradesh a developed, self-reliant, and prosperous state." "The state government has presented a massive budget of over Rs 9.12 lakh crore, which is approximately 12.9 per cent higher than last year. This will accelerate the pace of development and public welfare schemes in the state.

"This budget is a strong reflection of the commitment of the state government to the model of development and trust that it has established," he said.

Chaudhary said special attention has been given to the needs and expectations of every section of society. Concrete provisions have been made to ensure the safety, respect, and self-reliance of women, enabling them to become more empowered, economically and socially, he said.

This budget includes comprehensive plans to connect youth with education, skill development, startups, and employment opportunities, which will empower them and make them self-reliant, the BJP leader added.

The UP BJP president expressed confidence that this budget will embody the spirit of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas" and will take Uttar Pradesh to new heights of development.