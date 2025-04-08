UP: Bulldozer in Ram Navami procession sparks standoff between BJP leaders, police

Bareilly (UP), Apr 8 (PTI) A bulldozer sparked tensions in Faridpur here after police objected to its inclusion in a Ram Navami procession, triggering a heated standoff between local BJP leaders and the administration. The bulldozer, part of the procession organised by the Adarsh Ramlila Committee, was on Monday stopped by police who termed its participation “unauthorised” and a “new tradition.” The move led to protests by hundreds of participants, who blocked the road and sat in protest, shouting slogans against the police and administration.

Faridpur Station House Officer Harendra Singh said the procession was eventually completed peacefully. “There was momentary unrest, but the police maintained a strong overnight vigil in sensitive areas. Normalcy returned on Tuesday morning,” he added.

The situation escalated when BJP’s Aonla president, Adesh Pratap Singh, arrived at the scene and confronted the police officials.

Singh argued that the bulldozer had been part of the Ram Navami procession for the past five years and accused the police of disrupting traditions.

“We’re not trying to disturb the peace,” the BJP leader asserted.

He presented photographs and videos of previous processions featuring bulldozers to support his claim. Following consultations with senior officials at the district headquarters, the administration allowed the bulldozer to be included in the procession.

Later, Adesh Pratap Singh rode the bulldozer as the procession resumed from the CAS Inter College ground, where he had earlier flagged it off.

Faridpur SDM Mallika Nain said that organisers were advised to follow the traditional format of the procession, which they eventually agreed to.

"After discussions, the procession continued peacefully," she said.