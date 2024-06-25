UP: Bundelkhand Expressway to have advanced traffic management system

Lucknow, Jun 25 (PTI) As part of its ongoing efforts to make expressways smart, the Uttar Pradesh government is gearing up to equip the Bundelkhand Expressway with the Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS), officials said on Tuesday.

The Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) has called for applications through Requests for Qualification (RFQ) and Requests for Proposal (RFP) to carry out this project, an official statement issued here said.

According to the action plan prepared to make Bundelkhand Expressway Integrated Traffic Management System enabled, a Traffic Management Command Centre will be established on the expressway to strengthen the traffic monitoring and management process.

The Traffic Management Control (TMC) unit will be equipped with a 360-terabyte recording server storage. Additionally, there will be 240-terabyte recording server storage for backup recordings, it said.

The TMC unit will feature a facility monitoring system controller, graphic displays, internet and SMS servers, fibre channel hosts, and USB joystick-controlled PTZ cameras.

It will also be equipped with 890 cameras, including emergency telephone helpline console, Aadhaar-enabled biometric fingerprint scanner machine for staff, surge protection device, lightning protection unit, advanced driver advisory system and GPS tracker, it added.

To enable ATMS on the Bundelkhand Expressway, 150 cameras will be installed at 50 different locations.

These specialised cameras will be solar-powered and can operate for up to 96 hours on a single charge. As part of the plan, PTZ cameras with CCTV controllers will be installed along the expressway, they said.

Motion detection surveillance cameras and vehicle speed detection systems will be installed on both sides of the Bundelkhand Expressway, it said.

This will allow for alerts to be issued for over-speeding vehicles, enabling the control room to track them immediately, it added.

Speed detection radars with a 90-metre range will be installed, and the process for their installation will be completed alongside the implementation of a digital transmission system.

For the project, UPEIDA has invited applications through Request for Qualification (RFQ) and Request for Proposal (RFP). The selected agency will carry out all these tasks under the supervision of UPEIDA officials.

The work will be allocated for a period of five years and the chosen agency will be responsible for the procurement, installation, operation, and maintenance of all equipment.

UPEIDA staff will be trained for the operation of these systems. The agency will also handle the appointment of technical staff and control room operation staff.