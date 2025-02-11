UP: Bus carrying Himachal pilgrims overturns in Sultanpur; 15 injured

Sultanpur (UP), Feb 11 (PTI) A tourist bus carrying devotees from Shimla in Himachal Pradesh collided with a culvert and overturned in a roadside ditch here, injuring 15 passengers on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The bus had 22 passengers on board. The injured were rescued by the locals and the police, and rushed to a nearby Community Health Centre in Jaisinghpur, they said.

One of the devotees, who was seriously injured, was referred to a Medical College in Sultanpur. The devotees said that they were going to visit Kashi Vishwanath after visiting Ayodhya.

Chief Medical Officer Dr OP Chaudhary said that all the injured are out of danger. PTI COR NAV HIG HIG