UP: Bus driver found hanging in his bus

Shahjahanpur (UP), Jul 25 (PTI) The driver of a roadways contracted bus allegedly hanged himself in his own bus, police said on Tuesday.

Ankit (25), a resident of Gora village under Allahganj Police Station, took the bus to Bareilly on Monday and parked it in the roadways bus stop premises in Sadar Bazar in the evening where he was found dead, they said.

After police were informed about the incident, they found his body hanging in the bus with the help of a scarf, Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Sudhir Jaiswal said.

Fellow bus drivers told police that he was having a dispute with his wife. There was some argument with the wife on the phone on Monday evening, they said.

Jaiswal said that the body has been taken into custody and has been sent for post-mortem and the matter is being investigated. PTI COR SAB SKY