UP: Bus driver killed, 13 injured in collision with tractor-trolley in Moradabad

Moradabad (UP), May 5 (PTI) A driver was killed and 13 others were injured when a roadways bus en route from Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad to Uttarakhand's Ramnagar collided with a tractor-trolley on Monday morning, police said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Kunwar Akash Singh said the accident occurred around 4 am near Fauladpur village in Thakurdwara area.

The Kashipur depot bus, en route via the Nainital highway, rammed into a tractor-trolley carrying bricks, he said.

The driver, 25-year-old Mahfooz Alam from Bobdawala village in Moradabad, died on the spot. Thirteen passengers were injured and were taken to Thakurdwara Community Health Centre for treatment, he said.

The body of the driver was sent for post-mortem, and a case has been registered, he added.

Police said the tractor driver fled the scene after the accident.

The injured include Ankit Rawat, Dayal Singh, Sandeep, Dharamveer Singh, Deepu, Geeta, Ravi Singh, Rahul, Sunil, Devendra Singh, Narendra, Parveen, and others.

Residents expressed concern over the increasing number of accidents, citing unregulated movement of tractor-trolleys and other heavy vehicles lacking basic safety features like indicators, reflectors, and headlights.

Many such vehicles are left abandoned on roads overnight, posing serious hazards.

In response, SP (Rural) Singh said, "A road safety campaign will be launched to address the issue."