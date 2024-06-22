UP: Bus rams into tree to avoid collision with tractor-trolley in Bareilly, 36 injured

Bareilly (UP), Jun 22 (PTI) Thirty-six passengers of a bus were injured when it rammed into a tree in an attempt to avoid collision with a tractor-trolley here, police said on Saturday.

According to police, 50 devotees on the bus were returning from a 'satsang' in Shamli to Lakhimpur Kheri when the accident occurred near the Kamua village on Friday evening.

Circle Officer (CO) Nitin Kumar said that in an attempt to avoid a collision with a tractor-trolley, the bus rammed into a tree, injuring 36 passengers.

Upon receiving information, the police reached the spot and rushed the injured to a hospital. Three of them are said to be in a critical condition, Kumar said.