UP: Businessman alleges death threats by Lawrence Bishnoi gang 'member'

Gorakhpur (UP), Nov 12 (PTI) A businessman in Kushinagar district has alleged that he received multiple death threats from someone claiming to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Deepak Rauniyar, who runs a clothing store in Fazilnagar’s main market in Kushinagar, said that he received threats twice within a week.

Rauniyar on Tuesday told reporters that the caller introduced himself as a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and warned him that police cannot save him.

“Your (killing) contract has been issued. I will get rid of you. Try to save yourself if you can," he was told over the phone.

On the basis of a complaint by the businessman, a case was registered at Patharwa police station on Monday.

Rauniyar said he received threat calls on November 4 and on Saturday night also he received calls from various phone numbers.

Patharwa police station SHO Deepak Kumar Singh confirmed that an FIR has been lodged and investigations are underway.

The SHO said police are trying to trace the caller’s locations.

Bishnoi’s name recently figured in the NCP leader Baba Siddique's murder case. He has allegedly issued death threats to actor Salman Khan. PTI CORR ABN ABN KVK KVK