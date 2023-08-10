UP: Businessman killed during robbery in house in Meerut, his wife injured

Meerut (UP), Aug 10 (PTI) A businessman was killed while his wife was seriously injured when they resisted attempts by two alleged robbers who had broken into their house here on Wednesday to carry out a loot, police said.

Advertisment

Both the vitims were rushed to a hospital where Jain succumbed to injuries while his wife is undergoing treatment, police said. The two accused fled with cash and jewellery, they said.

The two accused allegedly entered the house of businessman Dhan Kumar Jain (70) in Brahmpuri area at around 8 am and started looting, police said.

When Jain protested, the duo shot him and also fired at his wife Anju (65) when she tried to grab one of them, Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Piyush Kumar Singh said.

Advertisment

They accused remained in the house for about an hour and then fled with cash and jewellery, he said.

The accused reached the house on a motorcycle wearing helmets and the details of the looted goods have been sought from the relatives, he said.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav tried to corner the state government over the incident.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Yadav said "The murder of a businessman in Meerut by entering his house, looting and murderous attack on his wife is a heart-wrenching and extremely terrifying incident." "Recession during the BJP government, corruption of officials, collection of donations by the ruling party and above all, the fear of criminals have completely killed the business in UP," Yadav said. PTI COR SAB SKY