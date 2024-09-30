UP: Businessman shot dead in Amroha

Amroha (UP), Sep 30 (PTI) A 50-year-old businessman was shot dead in broad daylight in the Food Corporation of India (FCI) godown area here on Monday, police said.

The victim was identified as Vikram Singh, a resident of Mayapuri, police said.

The incident occurred around 11 am near the FCI godown located in the Industrial Police Chowki outpost. Singh was shot dead in the industrial city of Gajraula, Additional Superintendent of Police Rajiv Kumar Singh said.

One person has been taken into custody. Further investigation into the matter is underway, the ASP said.

Naresh Chaudhary, National president of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Samyukta Morcha) last week warned of agitation against the failure of police to curb criminal incidents in the Amroha district.

He said that police should improve their working style. PTI COR ABN HIG