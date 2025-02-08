UP bypoll: BJP's Chandrabhanu Paswan ahead in Milkipur seat

Ayodhya (UP), Feb 8 (PTI) BJP's Chandrabhanu Paswan was leading by 3,991 votes over Samajwadi Party's (SP) Ajit Prasad after the first round of counting for the Milkipur assembly bypoll on Saturday, according to the Election Commission website.

The bypoll was necessitated after SP's Awadhesh Prasad vacated the seat following his election to the Lok Sabha from Faizabad last year.

While the SP is looking to retain the seat, the BJP sees the election as an opportunity to avenge its loss in Faizabad. In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls, Milkipur was the only seat the BJP lost in Ayodhya district.

While the BSP is not contesting the bypoll, the Congress is backing its alliance partner SP. PTI NAV DIV DIV