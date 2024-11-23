UP bypoll: CM credits Modi for BJP's win, says INDIA bloc's 'loot and lies' politics coming to end

Lucknow, Nov 23 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for BJP's victory in Uttar Pradesh bypolls and said the results make it clear that SP-INDIA bloc's politics of 'loot and lies' is coming to an end.

The bypolls were held in nine assembly seats.

Till 4.30 pm, according to the Election Commission, the BJP had won Ghaziabad, Khair and Phulpur seats while its candidates and RLD ally had secured a decisive lead in Katehari, Majhawan, Kundarki and Meerapur.

Opposition Samajwadi Party won in Sishamau and Karhal.

"If we look at Uttar Pradesh, elections were held in nine assembly constituencies spread across the state, and the BJP alliance has emerged victorious in seven of them," Adityanath said during a press conference flanked by BJP's UP president Bhupendra Chaudhary and Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak.

"The credit for this historic victory goes to the visionary leadership and guidance of our Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His exemplary leadership continues to steer the double-engine government toward ensuring security, good governance, and prosperity, while inspiring us to implement welfare schemes effectively on the ground," Adityanath said.

"This resounding mandate reflects the unwavering trust of the people in PM Modi's leadership. The public firmly believes that his policies and decisions are aligned with the nation's and society's best interests, and this belief has been reaffirmed through this election," he said.

Adityanath also extended heartfelt congratulations to all the dedicated BJP workers, office bearers, and victorious candidates.

"Their hard work has been instrumental in achieving this success," he noted.

The chief minister said the country has witnessed an exceptional alignment of heritage and development across the nation under PM Modi's leadership. "The model of security, good governance, and economic prosperity is evident to all of us today." "What was once a dream is now becoming a reality. Today, the victory in Uttar Pradesh, where the BJP alliance secured seven seats in the assembly bypolls, stands as a testament to the commitment of the people of Uttar Pradesh toward supporting Prime Minister Modi's vision and campaigns," he said.

The people of Meerapur, Ghaziabad, Kundarki, Khair, Katehari, Majhawan, and Phulpur have given their mandate in favour of the BJP. "We are deeply grateful to them," he said.

Adityanath said, "This result underscores the people's endorsement of Modi's resolve and makes it clear that the politics of 'loot and lies' practised by the Samajwadi Party and the 'INDI Alliance' is coming to an end." "Naturally, this victory is the result of the tireless efforts of our office bearers and workers, and I extend my heartfelt gratitude to them," he added. PTI KIS MAN NB