UP bypoll: Ex-MP Kadir Rana among over 30 people booked for poll code violation, say police

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 5 (PTI) More than 30 people, including former MP Kadir Rana, have been booked for holding election meetings at Chuhapur village here in violation of the model code of conduct in place for the November 20 Meerapur Assembly bypoll, a police official said on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Aditya Bansal said the case has been registered against more than 30 people, including Rana and 11 other named accused, for holding an election meeting in support of Samajwadi Party candidate Sumbul Rana without permission on Monday evening.

Sumbul Rana is the daughter-in-law of Kadir Rana who was the BSP MP from Muzaffarnagar from 2009 to 2014.

The bypoll in Meerapur has been necessitated after its sitting legislator Chandan Chauhan of the RLD got elected to the Lok Sabha from Bijnor. Eleven candidates, including Sumbul Rana, are in the fray for the bypoll.

Bypolls would be held in nine assembly seats of Uttar Pradesh. These are Katehari in Ambedkar Nagar, Karhal in Mainpuri, Meerapur in Muzaffarnagar, Ghaziabad, Majhawan in Mirzapur, Sishamau in Kanpur city, Khair in Aligarh, Phulpur in Prayagraj and Kundarki in Moradabad.

Eight of these seats fell vacant after their MLAs were elected as Lok Sabha MPs. The bypoll in the Sisamau seat is being held as Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki was convicted in a criminal case.

In the 2022 assembly polls, Sishamau, Katehari, Karhal, Milkipur and Kundarki were held by the SP, while the BJP won Phulpur, Ghaziabad, Majhawan and Khair.

The Meerapur seat was held by the RLD, which is now an ally of the BJP in the NDA.

The Congress is not contesting the bypolls and supporting its INDIA bloc partner Samajwadi Party, while the Bahujan Samaj Party is contesting all nine seats on its own. PTI COR NAV NSD NSD