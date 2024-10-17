UP bypolls: SP claims Congress agrees to contest on 2 seats

Lucknow: A Samajwadi Party spokesperson on Thursday said its INDIA bloc ally Congress has agreed to contest just two of the 10 seats where bypolls are due in Uttar Pradesh, giving the rest to the SP, but state Congress President Ajay Rai claimed "we are not aware of this".

Advertisment

"Our agreement is final with the Congress. Of the 10 seats, the Congress will contest on two Khair (Aligarh) and Ghaziabad, while on the rest eight, the SP will contest," SP Spokesperson Rajendra Chowdhury told PTI.

But when contacted by PTI, Congress state President Ajay Rai said, "We are not aware of this. As of now, we stand by our demand of five seats." The SP has already declared candidates for seven seats including Meerapur from where it has fielded Sumbhul Rana.

Bypolls are set to be held to 10 assembly seats -- Katehari (Ambedkar Nagar), Karhal (Mainpuri), Milkipur (Ayodhya), Meerapur (Muzaffarnagar), Ghaziabad, Majhawan (Mirzapur), Sisamau (Kanpur city), Khair (Aligarh), Phulpur (Prayagraj) and Kundarki (Moradabad).

Advertisment

Nine of these seats fell vacant after its MLAs were elected as MPs in the Lok Sabha polls, while bypolls are being held in the Sisamau seat due to the disqualification of SP MLA Irfan Solanki, who was convicted in a criminal case.

Except Milkipur, the Election Commission has announced polls on the rest nine seats. The polling seats will be held on November 13.