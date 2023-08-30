UP bypoll: SP seeks transfer of SHO

Lucknow, Aug 30 (PTI) Samajawadi Party on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to the chief electoral officer demanding transfer of an SHO, alleging that the police officer was pressuring party workers to vote for the BJP in Ghosi assembly bypoll.

The SHO should be immediately transferred from the district to ensure free and fair polls in Ghosi, said the memorandum.

The memorandum signed by the SP state chief Naresh Uttam was handed over to the chief electoral officer by party state secretary K K Srivastava.

The party alleged that the police officer is pressuring SP workers to vote for the BJP and threatening to frame them in fake cases.

It is affecting the conduct of polls and to ensure fair elections, his removal from the district is necessary, the memorandum said.

The bypoll for the Ghosi seat will be held on September 5 in which BJP's Dara Singh Chauhan, an SP rebel, is in direct fight with the SP's Sudhakar Singh. PTI ABN ABN KVK KVK