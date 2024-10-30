UP bypolls: 5 candidates withdraw from election, 90 in fray in nine seats

Lucknow, Oct 30 (PTI) Five candidates on Wednesday withdrew their nominations, leaving 90 candidates in the fray for the November 13 bypolls on nine assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, according to an official notification.
Among those who took back their names on the last day of nomination withdrawal, two were on the Kundarki seat (Independent candidates Jaiveer Singh and Brijanand) and one each on Meerapur (Independent Shah Mohammed Rana), Sishamau (Mohd Aftab Sharif of Rashtrawadi Jantantrik Party) and Katehari (Krishnawati of Rashtriya Bhagidari Party).
The bypolls are being held in Meerapur (Muzaffarnagar), Kundarki (Moradabad), Ghaziabad, Khair (Aligarh), Karhal (Mainpuri), Sishamau (Kanpur), Phulpur (Prayagraj), Katehari (Ambedkar Nagar) and Majhawan (Mirzapur).
By October 25, 149 nominations were submitted, with 34 in Meerapur, 19 in Kundarki, 19 in Ghaziabad, 16 in Khair, 10 in Karhal, 11 in Sishamau, 19 in Phulpur, 14 in Katehari and 17 in Majhawan.
After scrutiny, 95 nominations were found valid and after the last date of withdrawal of candidature, 90 candidates remain in the fray from the nine seats where bypolls are to be held.
The election results will be announced on November 23.
Eight of the bypoll-bound seats fell vacant after their MLAs were elected as MPs in the Lok Sabha polls, while by-election is being held in Sishamau due to the disqualification of SP MLA Irfan Solanki, who was convicted in a criminal case.
In the 2022 assembly polls, Sishamau, Katehari, Karhal, Milkipur and Kundarki were held by the SP, while the BJP had won Phulpur, Ghaziabad, Majhawan and Khair. The Meerapur seat was held by the RLD.
The ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh has announced its candidates for eight of the nine assembly seats where bypolls will be held on November 13, leaving one seat for ally the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).
The Congress announced it would not field candidates in the nine assembly bypolls and would support SP or other INDIA bloc candidates.