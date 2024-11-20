UP bypolls: Adityanath, Akhilesh, Mayawati urge people to cast their votes

Lucknow: As polling got underway across nine assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati on Wednesday urged the people to go out and vote.

Voting is underway in Meerapur, Ghaziabad, Kundarki, Khair, Karhal, Sisamau, Katehari, Majhawan, and Phulpur.

In his social media message, Adityanath called on the voters to support the uninterrupted development journey of the state.

"Appeal to the respected voters to vote to provide more speed and strength to the uninterrupted development journey of Uttar Pradesh. Vote unitedly to bring comprehensive and positive change in the lives of 25 crore residents of the state," he said in a Hindi post on X.

उत्तर प्रदेश की मीरापुर, गाजियाबाद, कुन्दरकी, खैर, करहल, सीसामऊ, कटेहरी, मझवां और फूलपुर विधान सभा सीटों पर आज मतदान होने जा रहा है।



सभी सम्मानित मतदाताओं से अपील है कि उत्तर प्रदेश की अविराम विकास यात्रा को और गति व शक्ति प्रदान करने हेतु मतदान अवश्य करें।



25 करोड़ प्रदेश… — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) November 19, 2024

The SP chief, in his appeal, encouraged people to cast their votes with their future and the values of the Constitution in mind.

"Voters of the nine assembly seats in UP where elections are being held are requested to go and cast their vote while remaining committed to their future and the Constitution," Yadav wrote on X in Hindi.

उत्तर प्रदेश में जिन मतदाताओं को पुलिस-प्रशासन द्वारा वोट डालने से रोका गया है, वो एक बार फिर से वोट डालने जाएं। इस चुनावी गड़बड़ी की सूचना हर तरफ़ फैल गई है। चुनाव आयोग भी सतर्क हो गया है और अब उसकी तरफ़ से ये आश्वासन मिल रहा है कि जिन लोगों को वोट डालने से रोका गया है, वो एक… — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) November 20, 2024

He also emphasised the importance of full voter participation and said: "Karein 100 per cent matdaan, rahein 100 per cent savdhaan" (Cast 100 per cent vote, stay 100 per cent careful).

Mayawati said on X, "An appeal to all voters to cast their votes with the resolution of 'first vote then refreshment' in the general elections for the state assemblies of Maharashtra and Jharkhand as well as in the by-elections being held on 9 assembly seats in UP. It is important to force the party and the government to work for public interest and public welfare through votes," she posted in Hindi.

महाराष्ट्र व झारखण्ड राज्य में विधानसभा के लिए हो रहे आमचुनाव के साथ ही यूपी में 9 विधानसभा की सीटों पर हो रहे उपचुनाव में भी समस्त वोटरों से ’पहले मतदान फिर जलपान’ के संकल्प के साथ वोट डालने की अपील। वोट के जरिए पार्टी व सरकार को जनहित एवं जनकल्याण के लिए बाध्य करना जरूरी। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) November 20, 2024

Voting for bypolls in the state started at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm. The counting of votes will be done on Saturday.