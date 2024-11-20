UP bypolls: Adityanath, Akhilesh urge people to cast their votes

Lucknow, Nov 20 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav urged the people to go out and vote as nine assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh hold bypolls on Wednesday.

Voting is underway in Meerapur, Ghaziabad, Kundarki, Khair, Karhal, Sisamau, Katehari, Majhawan, and Phulpur.

In his social media message, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called on the voters to support the uninterrupted development journey of the state.

"Appeal to the respected voters to vote to provide more speed and strength to the uninterrupted development journey of Uttar Pradesh. Vote unitedly to bring comprehensive and positive change in the lives of 25 crore residents of the state," he said in a Hindi post on X.

In a lighthearted reminder, he added, "Dhyan rahe, pehle matdaan phir jalpaan" (Keep in mind, first vote then refreshment).

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, in his appeal, encouraged people to cast their votes with their future and the values of the Constitution in mind.

"Voters of the nine assembly seats in UP where elections are being held are requested to go and cast their vote while remaining committed to their future and the Constitution," Yadav wrote on X in Hindi.

He also emphasised the importance of full voter participation and said: "Karein 100 per cent matdaan, rahein 100 per cent savdhaan" (Cast 100 per cent vote, stay 100 per cent careful).

Voting for bypolls in the state started at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm. The counting of votes will be done on Saturday. PTI KIS SKY SKY