UP bypolls: Adityanath holds strategy meeting with ministers, BJP office-bearers

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday held a meeting with BJP leaders to strategise for the upcoming byelections in nine assembly seats in the state and stressed the need for stronger teamwork between ministers and party office-bearers.

He stated that winning these elections would not only be a political achievement but also a sign of public trust, urging everyone to work with loyalty and dedication, a statement said.

The session involved in-depth discussions focused on the electoral landscape and the development of targeted strategies aimed at securing victories in all the seats.

Adityanath also assigned specific responsibilities to the party's district in-charges and other office-bearers, underlining the party's commitment to a cohesive and effective campaign in the run-up to the polls, the statement said.

During the meeting, the UP chief minister highlighted the need for stronger teamwork between ministers and officials.

He emphasised that party leaders must fully commit to their responsibilities in the upcoming byelections, leaving no stone unturned, it said.

The meeting was attended by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Cabinet ministers Swatantra Dev Singh and Surya Pratap Shahi, along with several senior ministers and BJP office bearers, the statement said.

The chief minister directed party leaders and workers to effectively conduct election management down to the booth level, stressing that every seat is important.

He encouraged leaders to stay active in their communities and engage with the public through local meetings, known as 'chaupals'.

Adityanath also instructed ministers to spend more time in districts where bye-elections are taking place. He emphasised the importance of establishing direct communication with local residents, listening to their concerns, and ensuring quick solutions.

UP BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary also reviewed the party's preparations. He asserted that the party is fully prepared to contest all nine seats and, under CM Yogi Adityanath's leadership, will approach the elections with great strength.

Chaudhary expressed confidence that the party would secure an emphatic win in the nine seats.

The Election Commission on Tuesday announced that bypolls to nine of the 10 vacant assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh will be held on November 13.

The Milkipur assembly seat was left out as an election petition is pending in the high court against the candidate who had won the seat earlier.

The assembly seats where byelections will be held are Katehari, Karhal, Meerapur, Kundarki, Phulpur, Sisamau, Ghaziabad, Majhawan and Khair.

Eight of these assembly seats fell vacant after the MLAs were elected to the Lok Sabha, while the byelection in Sisamau is being held due to the disqualification of SP MLA Irfan Solanki, who was convicted in a criminal case.

In the 2022 assembly polls, Sisamau, Katehari, Karhal, Milkipur and Kundarki were won by the SP, while the BJP had won Phulpur, Ghaziabad, and Khair. The Meerapur seat was held by the RLD. The Majhawan seat was won by the NISHAD party.