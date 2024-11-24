UP bypolls: Akhilesh, Mayawati allege rigging, BJP leaders counter claims

Lucknow, Nov 24 (PTI) A day after by-election results for nine Uttar Pradesh Assembly constituencies were declared, political accusations flared on Sunday as opposition leaders from the BSP and SP alleged electoral malpractice, a charge vehemently denied by the ruling BJP.

The BJP and its ally RLD secured seven of the nine seats and the SP grabbed the other two. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) failed to make any mark.

Both BSP chief Mayawati and SP president Akhilesh Yadav have now raised concerns over the integrity of the electoral process, accusing the ruling party of irregularities.

Yadav accused the BJP of "electronic booth capturing". Calling for a forensic examination of the EVMs used, Yadav claimed that discrepancies in voting patterns would reveal widespread fraud.

"Voters were prevented from casting their votes, yet the booths recorded high turnout. This indicates that someone else voted on their behalf," he alleged. Yadav also accused the administration and police of removing SP booth agents and intimidating voters.

Referring specifically to the Kundarki constituency, where BJP candidate Ramveer Singh won by around 1.45 lakh votes, Yadav alleged that his party's candidate Haji Rizwan faced severe electoral malpractices.

"This is the new-age electronic booth capturing," Yadav said, demanding that the Election Commission review booth records and voter turnout data.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, BSP president Mayawati alleged that "fake voting" marred the bypolls. She claimed that malpractices, once prevalent during the ballot-paper era, are now being conducted through the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

She added that such irregularities are more prevalent during by-elections than the general election.

Citing this issue, Mayawati announced her party's decision to abstain from contesting by-elections across the country, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, unless the EC implements strict measures to prevent fraudulent voting.

However, she said that the BSP would continue to contest general elections with full preparation.

Responding to the opposition's accusations, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak launched a sharp counterattack.

Maurya said Yadav was claiming that the SP would win all nine seats, but they were confined to just two.

"They had demanded the cancellation of elections on three seats -- Kundarki, Shishamau, and Mirapur. Out of these, the Shishamau seat has been won by the Samajwadi Party," he added.

"I have received information that the BJP candidate from Kundarki won by a margin of approximately 1.5 lakh votes, which has clearly frustrated Akhilesh Yadav," Maurya told PTI Videos.

"In the future, everyone will puncture the Samajwadi Party's cycle, and Akhilesh Yadav, who dreams of coming to power in 2027, will not be seen anywhere near power not just in 2027 but even in 2047," he added.

Pathak too accused Yadav of being unable to accept defeat and dismissed his allegations as baseless.

"The SP has lost its ground, and Akhilesh Yadav cannot come to terms with this defeat. Their allegations of rigging are a mere attempt to cover up their failure," he said during a press conference.

Pathak accused the SP of fostering hooliganism and lawlessness. Referring to incidents in Kannauj, Ayodhya, and Karhal, he said SP leaders have been involved in atrocities against Dalits and OBC women, yet Akhilesh Yadav remains silent.

He further alleged that SP leaders focus on mafia, illegal property acquisitions and endangering the dignity and safety of women.

He also slammed the Samajwadi Party (SP) for allegedly misleading voters with false promises and pointed out that even in postal ballots, the BJP maintained a significant lead over SP candidates.

Pathak added that the SP's biggest anguish is not just losing elections but also losing their core voter base.

"Backward classes, Dalits, and even Muslims have distanced themselves from the SP. For the SP, Muslims are merely voters, not partners," he said. PTI KIS/AR IJT