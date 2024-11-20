UP bypolls: BJP, SP faceoff over allegations of manipulation, hooliganism

Lucknow, Nov 20 (PTI) A fierce political faceoff erupted Wednesday between the ruling BJP and main opposition Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh amid the ongoing by-elections to nine assembly seats with both parties accusing each other of foul play.

While the SP alleged the BJP was manipulating the electoral process and questioning the role of the Election Commission, the BJP claimed SP workers are engaging in hooliganism and bogus voting with women and men donning burqa.

At a presser in Lucknow, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP of misusing the administrative machinery to secure a win in the bypolls "through manipulation".

Yadav claimed his party had lodged complaints with the Election Commission (EC) regarding "irregularities" in multiple constituencies, including Karhal, Sisamau, Meerapur, Kundarki, Phulpur, and Majhawan.

Despite these complaints, Yadav alleged that the EC was turning a blind eye to the issues.

"The BJP wants to win these bypolls not through votes, but through manipulation," the former chief minister claimed and added that the ruling party was "pressuring the administration to act unfairly" and prevent opposition supporters from voting.

"I urge voters to go to polling booths... and stay there until they have cast their vote. This is a right granted to us, and everyone must exercise it," he added.

Yadav further slammed the BJP over "violation" of the EC's guidelines on checking voter IDs and for obstructing people from casting their ballots.

Earlier in the day, the EC ordered the suspension of police personnel found violating these guidelines after Yadav presented video evidence showing voters being harassed and blocked from voting.

Yadav alleged that the BJP was preventing many people who intended to vote for opposition parties from casting their ballots to make up for a lack of enthusiasm among their own supporters.

"Many of their own people are opposing them. Their voters are slipping away and even voting against them," he claimed.

Yadav said the BJP's actions showed signs of panic and desperation, indicating that their "throne is shaking." He added that both the public and internal factions within the BJP were turning against them.

In a counterattack, BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary accused Samajwadi Party workers of engaging in hooliganism during the by-elections.

He claimed that SP supporters were attempting to influence the polls by bringing in outsiders and anti-social elements, alleging that women wearing burqas were participating in bogus voting.

"The red-capped goons of Akhilesh Yadav, who gave the slogan of 'PDA' (pichhde, Dalit, and alpsankhyak), are trying to spread terror," Chaudhary charged during a presser in Lucknow.

"Neither the government nor the Bharatiya Janata Party nor the people of Uttar Pradesh will tolerate this." Chaudhary also slammed the SP for demanding that police not check voters' identification cards, accusing them of using fake IDs to manipulate the election process.

"Fake voting has become the trademark of the Samajwadi Party," he stated, emphasizing the importance of ID checks to maintain the transparency of the elections.

Chaudhary also claimed that in the by-election areas, the SP had brought in outsiders and anti-social elements to influence the polls.

"The way women wearing burqas are participating in fake voting is evident to all," he added. Chaudhary said in Mainpuri, the Saifai family and Akhilesh Yadav's goons were allegedly attempting to spread terror, referring to the murder of a 23-year-old woman allegedly over her voting preference for the bypoll.

"Neither the government nor the Bharatiya Janata Party nor the people of Uttar Pradesh will tolerate this. The red-capped goons of Akhilesh Yadav, who gave the slogan of 'PDA' (pichhde, Dalit, and alpsankhyak), should be kept under control. The police and administration will take action as necessary," Chaudhary added.

Chaudhary went on to accuse the SP of damaging its own credibility by questioning the EC's integrity.

"They are creating chaos, which is their trademark. They are outsourcing voters by creating fake identity cards," he claimed.

Chaudhary also stated that the SP's "frustration" stemmed from the public's growing discontent with their leadership.

"The SP, which once looted ballot boxes to form a government, has been rejected by the people. Their behaviour reveals their true character," Chaudhary said, vowing that the BJP would secure a massive mandate in these by-elections and ensure the Samajwadi Party's defeat.

Chaudhary also asserted that the accusations made by the SP regarding the by-elections were baseless. "By playing the victim card, the SP cannot hide its incompetence," he remarked.

Meanwhile, in a separate press conference, Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Brajesh Pathak claimed the SP is a party of hooligans and criminals.

"Whenever they got power in the state, they supported criminals. The bypoll is taking place peacefully but their gunde, mafia are creating chaos in every assembly seat. The innocent public is not voting for them but they are intimidating voters to get their vote," he said.

"We have seen in these polls that men are donning burqas to cast vote and BJP has regularly lodged complaint with the EC over this," Pathak claimed, accusing the SP of flouting constitutional values.

Referring to the Karhal incident, Pathak said he wants to appeal to the Dalit community to take note of the crime and never forgive SP.

"SP is no longer a party of Yadav community also. It is now limited to a family only, which is condemnable," he added.

According to EC data, a voter turnout of nearly 42 per cent was recorded by 3 pm across the nine seats, with polling scheduled to close at 5 pm. PTI KIS ZMN