UP bypolls: BJP's Dharmraj Nishad wins Katehari seat, defeats SP's Shobhawati Varma

Lucknow, Nov 23 (PTI) BJP's Dharmraj Nishad won the Katehari assembly seat in Ambedkar Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh by defeating Samajwadi Party's Shobhawati Varma by a margin of 34,514 votes, the Election Commission said.

According to the ECI, Nishad bagged 1,04,091 votes while Varma got 69,577 votes.

BSP's Amit Verma claimed the third spot by bagging 41,647 votes.

Varma is the wife of Samajwadi Party's Lok Sabha MP from Ambedkar Nagar Lalji Verma.

Bypolls in Katehari were necessitated following the election of its sitting MLA Lalji Verma as Lok Sabha MP from Ambedkar Nagar earlier this year. PTI NAV NB NB