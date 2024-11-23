UP bypolls: BJP's Ramveer Singh wins Kundarki assembly seat by 1.44 lakh votes

Lucknow, Nov 23 (PTI) BJP's Ramveer Singh won the Kundarki assembly seat defeating his nearest rival Mohammad Rizwan of the Samajwadi Party by a margin of 1,44,791 votes, the Election Commission said.

According to the EC, Ramveer Singh got 1,70,371 votes, while SP's Mohammad Rizwan stood a distant second, bagging 25,580 votes.

Chand Babu of Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) came third, followed by AIMIM's Mohammad Varish.

BSP's Rafatulla secured fifth position getting 1,099 votes.

Bypolls in Kundarki were necessitated following the election of its sitting MLA, SP's Ziaur Rehman, as the Lok Sabha MP from Sambhal parliamentary constituency earlier this year. PTI NAV VN VN