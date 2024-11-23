UP bypolls: BJP's Shuchismita Maurya wins Majhawan by 4,922 votes

Lucknow, Nov 23 (PTI) BJP's Shuchismita Maurya on Saturday won the assembly bypoll from Uttar Pradesh's Majhawan, according to the Election Commission.

Maurya, who bagged 77,737 votes, defeated her nearest rival Jyoti Bind of the Samajwadi Party by 4,922 votes. Deepak Tiwari of the Bahujan Samaj Party finished third with 34,927 votes, EC data showed.

The byelection at Majhawan was necessitated after sitting MLA Vinod Kumar Bind of the Nishad Party got elected to the Lok Sabha from Bhadohi on a BJP ticket earlier this year. PTI NAV ARI