UP bypolls: BSP announces candidates for last remaining Khair seat

Lucknow, Oct 25 (PTI) Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Friday announced its candidate for the last remaining Khair assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh where bypolls are to be held on November 13.
The BSP has fielded Pahal Singh, a Dalit, from Khair seat reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates in Aligarh district of the state, according to a party release.
A BSP source said Singh is a retired health officer of the municipal corporation and has been active in the BSP since retiring in 2018.
Friday marks the last date of filing nominations for the bypolls.
The party had on Thursday declared candidates on eight other seats going to bypolls.
It fielded Amit Verma (Katehari), Jitendra Kumar Singh (Phulpur), Shahnazar (Meerapur), Virendra Kumar Shukla (Sisamau), Avnish Kumar Shakya (Karhal), Rafat Ullah (Kundarki), Parmanand Garg (Ghaziabad) and Deepak Tiwari (Majhawan).
"The BSP has always followed the principle of 'jiski jitni sankhya bhari, uski utni hissedari' and today's list also follows the same principle," UP BSP chief Vishwanath Pal told PTI on Thursday.
While the BJP has fielded four OBC candidates, the SP has fielded three and the BSP two. The Samajwadi Party (SP) has also fielded four Muslims against the BSP's two. The BSP has fielded four upper castes against the BJP's three.
The Congress has opted out of the bypolls to support the SP, its INDIA bloc ally.
Polling was necessitated in eight of the state assembly seats after their representatives were elected to Lok Sabha following the parliamentary elections earlier this year.
One seat, Sishamau (Kanpur), fell vacant after the disqualification of SP MLA Irfan Solanki, who was convicted in a criminal case.
Counting of votes for the bypolls are scheduled for November 23.