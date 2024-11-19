UP Bypolls: SP MP returns security, accuses police of intimidating voters

Ambedkar Nagar (UP), Nov 19 (PTI) Samajwadi Party MP Lalji Verma returned his police security, accusing the administration of exhibiting bias and attempting to intimidate voters, a day before by-polls in the Katehari assembly constituency.

"I have no trust in the local administration and police because they are working as BJP's agents," Verma, SP MP from Ambedkar Nagar said.

"They are exhibiting bias and attempting to intimidate voters, particularly those from backward communities and Muslims, discouraging them from casting their votes," he said.

Verma, in a letter to Ambedkar Nagar Superintendent of Police said, "You have offered to provide an additional gunner for my security. However, I do not need it. I am also letting the current gunner go because I have lost trust in the police," he added.

Verma's wife Shobhawati Verma is the Samajwadi party candidate for the seat that was left vacant after he became MP.

In the letter written he said, "In the assembly by-election, the way the police are harassing supporters of the Samajwadi Party, pressuring them with red notices to abstain from voting, especially targeting Muslim, Yadav, and Kurmi communities, is harmful to a healthy democracy." "I believed that you (the police chief) would check this harassment. However, instead of restraining it, you are intensifying it, causing minority voters to be extremely frightened and unable to vote," Verma said in his letter.

"I expect you to take action to check this police harassment so that people can vote fearlessly," he said. PTI COR ABN HIG