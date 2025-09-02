UP Cabinet approves creation of 948 posts in three new universities

Lucknow, Sep 2 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government has approved the creation of 948 posts in three newly established state universities to strengthen their functioning, officials said on Tuesday.

These universities are Guru Jambheshwar University in Moradabad, Maa Vindhyavasini University in Mirzapur and Maa Pateshwari University in Balrampur.

The new posts include 468 temporary non-teaching positions, effective till February 28, 2026, and 480 posts to be filled through outsourcing.

The government said the move is aimed at strengthening administrative and functional operations of these universities, improving academic quality and generating employment opportunities for the youth.

State Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay said under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is setting new benchmarks in higher education. "This is a major step towards strengthening universities and making the state a leader in education," he said in a statement.

Each university will have 156 non-teaching posts, including positions such as pharmacists, electricians, junior engineers, stenos, assistant accountants, junior assistants, lab technicians, lab assistants, deputy registrars, assistant registrars, personal assistants, accountants, chief assistants, medical officers and staff nurses, the officials said.

Recruitment will be done through the Subordinate Services Selection Commission, direct hiring, promotions, or deputations, they added.

Additionally, 160 posts in each university will be filled through outsourcing, covering roles such as computer operators, sanitation workers, security guards, gardeners, peons, drivers, and library attendants.

The outsourcing will be carried out via the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal to ensure fairness and transparency, and all appointments will follow reservation norms and departmental guidelines, the government said.