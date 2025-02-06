UP Cabinet approves inland waterways authority; to boost water transport, tourism

Lucknow, Feb 6 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government has approved the formation of an inland waterways authority to boost water transport and tourism in the state.

The decision to implement the Uttar Pradesh Waterways Authority Rules, 2025, was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath late on Wednesday.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna told reporters on Thursday that the Cabinet discussed 12 proposals, of which 11 were approved.

India has declared 111 national waterways, including 11 in Uttar Pradesh, covering the Ganga and the Yamuna. The establishment of this authority aims to make transportation via waterways more economical and convenient, he said.

The government believes that an efficient water transport system will reduce the pressure on other modes of transport and promote commercial activities, he added.

The authority will be headed by the transport minister or an expert in inland waterways, shipping, navigation, ports and maritime affairs, as nominated by the chief minister.

The vice-chairperson will also be appointed from among subject-matter experts.

Principal secretaries or additional chief secretaries from the departments of finance, public works, tourism and culture, irrigation and water resources, and forest and environment will be ex-officio members.

A representative nominated by the Inland Waterways Authority of India chairperson will also be a member of the body.

The Uttar Pradesh transport commissioner will serve as its chief executive officer.

Alongside water transport, the government is focusing on promoting water tourism. Efforts will be made to connect various tourist destinations through waterways, enhancing their appeal, Khanna said.

This initiative is expected to provide visitors a unique experience and strengthen the state's economy. The move is seen as a crucial step towards expanding water transport and accelerating economic growth in Uttar Pradesh, according to an official statement.

In a related development, the Cabinet approved a proposal to replace 469 old vehicles to ensure uninterrupted operations of the 112 emergency response number.

More than Rs 43 crore will be spent on this project, including for the purchase of four- and two-wheelers.

In a bid to boost digital learning, the Cabinet approved providing high-specification tablets to primary school teachers.

While the central government has approved Rs 51.66 crore for tablet procurement, the state government will bear an additional Rs 14.68 crore to acquire advanced tablets for enhanced student benefit.

The Cabinet decided to expand the existing trauma centre at King George's Medical University, Lucknow. A patient utility complex will also be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 272.97 crore.

The expansion aims to provide all surgical specialty services under one roof for critically-injured patients, according to the statement.