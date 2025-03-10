UP cabinet approves land Transfer for Agra Metro rail project

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Monday approved proposals for the transfer of land for the first and second phases of the Agra Metro Rail Project.

The decision was taken at the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

State Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna told reporters that the cabinet has approved the free transfer of land from the Horticulture and Food Processing Department to the Housing and Urban Planning Department for the first corridor of the Agra Metro Rail Project under the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited.

Khanna stated that 8,684.68 square meters of land, previously under the Horticulture and Food Processing Department, will be leased for 90 years to the Housing and Urban Planning Department at a token rate of Rs 1, with provisions for renewal every 30 years.

The cabinet has also approved the transfer of 20,753 square meters of land from the Home Department for the second corridor of the project. This land will also be leased for 90 years under similar conditions.