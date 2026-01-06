UP Cabinet approves liquidation of JS University in Firozabad over distribution of fake degrees

Lucknow, Jan 6 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to liquidate the privately-run JS University in Firozabad in view of multiple inquiry reports over allegations of distribution of fake degrees and other irregularities, Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay said.

Briefing reporters after a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Upadhyay said the proposal pertains to JS University located in Shikohabad area of Firozabad district.

He said an interim three-tier committee, headed by the vice-chancellor of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Agra, has been constituted to safeguard the interests of around 4,000 students enrolled at the university. The committee will oversee the institution's activities during the liquidation process.

Upadhyay said the university was established in 2015 and came under scrutiny after media reports last year claimed that degrees and marksheets issued by it to candidates selected in the Rajasthan Physical Education Teachers' Examination, 2022, were found to be fake during verification.

Following the revelations, the university's vice-chancellor, Suresh Yadav, and registrar Vandan Mishra were arrested.

He said the state government initially ordered an inquiry under Section 55(1) of the Uttar Pradesh Private Universities Act, 2019, through the Higher Education Council, but investigators did not receive adequate cooperation.

Subsequently, the Firozabad district magistrate was asked to constitute a committee to probe the matter. Parallel investigations were also conducted by the Economic Offences Wing at the request of the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, Jaipur, through Uttar Pradesh's home department.

Based on the findings of these probes and reports of the Jaipur police, the cabinet approved the liquidation proposal.

Upadhyay said all records of JS University will now be kept under the custody of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Agra, which will certify marksheets and degrees issued by the private university.

The cabinet has approved a separate proposal to grant authorisation to Meerut-based IIMT University to open an off-campus centre in Noida, he said, adding that such permission is granted after a university completes five years of operation and fulfils prescribed norms. PTI SLM KIS ARB ARB