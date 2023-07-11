UP cabinet approves new district jail in Hathras

Lucknow, July 11 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved the construction of a new district jail in Hathras district, an official statement issued here said.

The new jail will have a capacity of 1,026 prisoners, the cabinet decided after holding a meeting presided over by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The cabinet has given its nod for administrative approval of Rs 18,494.29 lakh for this project, the statement said.

The cabinet has also approved the proposal to transfer 0.781 hectare of land falling under the land selected for the construction of district prison in Kushinagar district in favour of the prison department free of cost, the statement added. PTI SAB SKY SKY