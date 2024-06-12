UP Cabinet approves ownership of 500-bed hospital by GIMS in Greater Noida

Noida, Jun 12 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has approved a proposal to transfer the ownership of a 500-bed hospital associated with the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Greater Noida, including its land, equipment, and furnishings, from the local authority.

Till now, the local Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) had ownership of the hospital. The decision was taken by the UP cabinet in Lucknow on Tuesday.

"The hospital, built on 15 acres of land, was constructed by the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority in 2011, and OPD services have been operational since 2013. The establishment of GIMS in 2016 aimed to address the shortage of medical educators in the state and provide high-quality medical education and services to the public," according to an official statement.

"Since the establishment of GIMS, the 500-bed hospital has been associated with the institute. However, the ownership of the hospital remained with the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority. Despite this association, the Department of Medical Education has been providing budgetary support for the operation, maintenance, and upkeep of the hospital since 2016," it stated.

According to the standards set by the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the Medical Council of India (MCI), the hospital associated with GIMS must be owned by the institute.

"The lack of ownership has caused difficulties obtaining various licenses," it noted.

"Transferring the ownership of the hospital to GIMS is deemed essential for the smooth operation of services, medical courses like MBBS, nursing, and paramedical programs, as well as research activities," the statement said.

This move is considered to be in the public interest, ensuring comprehensive medical services and education are provided efficiently, it added.