UP cabinet approves setting up of medical research institute along with hospital in Kanpur

Lucknow, Jun 11 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to establish the School of Medical Research and Technology (SMRT) along with a 500-bed super-specialty hospital under the purview of IIT-Kanpur. The proposal was approved in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Tuesday.

In a statement, the government said this approval has been given by the cabinet in view of the consent expressed by IIT-Kanpur on the conditions and restrictions of the state government, the updated status of the funding of the project and the need and justification for setting up a super-specialty medical institute in Kanpur city.

The cabinet has also decided that the funding to be done by the Uttar Pradesh government will be a single amount of Rs 50 crore, payable over five years.

The statement said an amount of Rs 10 crore from the financial year 2024-25 will be payable to IIT-Kanpur for the next five years.

The IIT will be fully responsible for the operational expenses of the SMRT along with the 500-bed super specialty hospital, it said.

One member of the Uttar Pradesh government will be nominated in the governing body constituted for the operation and maintenance of the institute, the statement said.

Under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, medical facilities will be provided to the poor covered under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and the Chief Minister Jan Arogya Yojana at the package rates fixed for them, it said. PTI AR NAV ANB ANB