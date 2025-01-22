UP Cabinet approves smartphone scheme, medical colleges in 3 districts

Mahakumbh Nagar, Jan 22 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government, in a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, has approved the final bid document for the purchase of 25 lakh smartphones for free distribution among youths, according to an official statement.

A Cabinet meeting chaired by Yogi Adityanath was held in Prayagraj. The Cabinet approved the selection of successful bidders to operate medical colleges in Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode in the three districts of Hathras, Kasganj and Baghpat.

The Cabinet approved the transfer of the 166-bed Government Combined Hospital in Balrampur to the Medical Education Department, the statement read.

"This move aims to establish the Autonomous State Medical College, Balrampur, by converting the Balrampur satellite centre of King George Medical University (KGMU)," it said.

"The establishment of this medical college is intended to provide specialised healthcare to the public and create medical education opportunities for youth. Additionally, 1,394 academic and non-academic posts have been created in line with MCI/NMC standards to facilitate the conversion and operation of the medical college," it added.

Separately, the Cabinet also approved the final bid document for the purchase of 25 lakh smartphones. Under the Swami Vivekananda Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana, the UP government will distribute smartphones free of cost with the aim of empowering the youth technologically. The scheme will be applicable for five years, it said.

"A budget of Rs 4,000 crore has been allocated for the financial year 2024-25. This innovative initiative aims to provide smartphones to skilled youth enrolled in higher education, technical education, health education, skill development training, and ITI programs, ensuring they become technically empowered and future-ready," it added.

Further, the Cabinet has approved the selection of successful bidders to operate medical colleges in Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode with Viability Gap Funding from the Government of India, according to the statement.

"This initiative targets unserved districts in Uttar Pradesh, including Hathras, Baghpat, and Kasganj, where no medical colleges currently exist in the government or private sector," it said.

Following technical and financial evaluations of received tenders, Rajshree Educational Trust was selected as the lowest bidder (L-1) for Hathras and Kasganj, while Jaipal Singh Sharma Trust was chosen for Baghpat, it said.

"This step aligns with the state's policy to establish medical colleges in underserved districts through PPP mode, ensuring equitable access to medical education and healthcare facilities", it added.

The Cabinet also approved an agreement with Tata Technologies Limited (TTL) to upgrade 62 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and establish 5 Centers for Innovation, Invention, Incubation, and Training (CIIITs).

The project, with a total cost exceeding Rs 3,634 crores, will see TTL contribute Rs 2,851 crores and the government over Rs 783 crores, according to the statement.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has a duration of 11 years, with the first year dedicated to project implementation preparation. After 10 years, the project may be renewed based on mutual consent, it said.

"The project aims to train around 12,500 candidates annually, with approximately 6,000 in long-term courses and 6,500 in short-term courses," the statement said. PTI KIS HIG HIG